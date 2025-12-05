The company also obtained a patent for next-generation solid-state battery anode materials, providing essential support for its goal of developing high-performance energy-storage materials.

The company said government funding will further strengthen Sunrise’s competitive position in solid-state battery materials and expand its strategic presence in the next-generation energy storage supply chain.

The firm, through its joint venture, has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China.

Earlier this week, the firm said that it signed a $30 million deal with Guizhou Jiaying Technology to supply 10,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials over one year.

Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) drew retail attention after nabbing $350,000 in funding for its solid-state battery and key materials pilot development project from a government body of China’s Guizhou province.

What’s Unique About The Patented Technology?

The patented method uses lithium cerate to coat graphite-iron oxide anode materials, forming a more stable interfacial structure in solid-state battery systems. The stabilized coating layer also enhances the material's mechanical integrity under the high-pressure operating conditions typical of solid-state batteries.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Sunrise New Energy jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while retail chatter also soared to ‘extremely high.’

“Got in for a dollar a share, hopefully something will happen here and soon,” one user said.

Sunrise New Energy stock has gained over 23% this year.

