Consumer discretionary stocks extended their gains last week, while staples slipped, as the Federal Reserve's rate cut lifted the benchmark S&P 500 to another record high.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rose 1.2%, its third straight week of gains. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined at the same rate after dropping 0.7% in the preceding week.

Here are the top gainers among consumer and retail stocks:

Tapestry (weekly gain 7.3%)

Investors have been pumping Tapestry stock since its 15% slide the day after it reported results for its last quarter.

Tapestry gave a soft profit outlook and outlined $160 million in tariffs-related costs in its fiscal year 2026 in mid-August. Despite the warning, investors have been upbeat about the strength in its mainstay Coach business, and a $3-billion buyback plan and long-term growth projections announced in its investor day earlier this month.

TPR shares have increased by 20% since Aug. 14.

Retail sentiment: Bearish

Wynn Resorts (weekly gain 6.6%)

The casino and luxury resorts operator is rising amid investor expectations that the Fed's rate cut will eventually boost luxury vacations. In recent weeks, Stifel, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Argus have raised their price target on Wynn's stock, with optimism also being driven by Wynn's upcoming $4-billion Wynn Al Marjan property in the UAE, set to open in 2027.

Retail sentiment: Bearish

Estee Lauder (weekly gain 5%)

After two weeks of decline, shares of the beauty products company rebounded last week. After a rough patch, investors anticipate that revenue growth will return, especially from emerging markets, such as China, and an ongoing turnaround effort.

Last week, Evercore ISI and HSBC raised their price targets on the EL stock, while maintaining their 'Buy' ratings.

Retail sentiment: Bearish

