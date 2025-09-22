T-Mobile said that Gopalan will assume the role from Mike Sievert, who has been appointed to a newly created management position.

T-Mobile (TMUS) announced on Monday that it has named Srini Gopalan, its current Chief Operating Officer, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025.

The company said that Gopalan will assume the role from Mike Sievert, who has been appointed to a newly created management position as T-Mobile’s Vice Chairman.

