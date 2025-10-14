Bullish swing setups identified in KFin Technologies and Jubilant Ingrevia, supported by breakouts and volume spikes.

Two stocks are catching the eye of investors. SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has identified bullish swing trade setups in KFin Technologies and Jubilant Ingrevia, driven by technical breakouts, strong volume, and solid fundamentals.

Let’s take a look at her stock recommendations:

KFin Technologies

She noted a resistance breakout on its daily chart, clearing a downtrend line with substantial volume. This suggests potential for a swing setup from the trendline break, with clear targets and a well-defined stop loss for risk management.

Consistent business growth, strong profit trend, and sector leadership in tech-driven financial services augurs well for the stock. Additionally, Citi recently upgraded it to a ‘Buy’ and hiked its price target on the stock to ₹1,215 from ₹1,100.

Palak Jain recommended buying KFin Tech above ₹1,150, with stop loss at ₹1,077 and target prices of ₹1,184, ₹1,219, and ₹1,288.

Data on Stocktwits showed retail sentiment has been ‘extremely bullish’ for a week.

KFin Tech sentiment and message volume on Oct 14 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

KFin Tech shares have declined 27% year-to-date (YTD).

Jubilant Ingrevia

She noted a falling wedge pattern breakout with substantial volume. The stock has moved through resistance, signaling the start of a bullish move.

Jain recommended a swing trade buy in Jubilant Ingrevia, as technical indicators and volume confirm a trend reversal, with a risk-reward favorable from breakout levels.

The company has maintained a steady track of fundamental growth, healthy margins, and an established market presence in specialty chemicals. Sector tailwinds continue to support it, and management’s focus on capacity expansion and new product launches is a positive, according to Jain.

Data on Stocktwits showed retail sentiment has been ‘bullish’ for a week.

Jubilant Ingrevia sentiment and message volume on Oct 14 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Jubilant Ingrevia shares have declined 17% year-to-date (YTD).

