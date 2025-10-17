Nestle India and Varun Beverages have flashed breakout signals on the charts.

Two stocks are catching the eye of investors. SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has identified bullish swing trade setups in two FMCG players, Nestle India and Varun Beverages, driven by technical breakouts, strong volume, and solid fundamentals.

She expects over 10% upside potential in both stocks. Let’s take a look at her swing-trade recommendations:

Swing trade idea: Varun Beverages (VBL)

Palak Jain noted a channel breakout on the daily chart, confirmed by price moving above resistance with strong volume buildup. A favorable risk-reward setup is forming for a swing move, with fresh bullish momentum after recent consolidation.

What worked for Varun Beverages is its strong underlying fundamentals, consistent sales growth, and healthy margins in the beverage sector. Positive consumption trends and brand leadership position support further momentum, according to her.

She recommended buying VBL above ₹462 for target prices of ₹476, ₹490, and ₹518 with a stop loss at ₹415.

Varun Beverages shares have declined 27% year-to-date (YTD).

Swing trade idea: Nestle India

She highlighted an inverse head and shoulder breakout above trendline resistance, confirmed by a strong volume spike and price move above the 70-day EMA. The fresh momentum from the breakout level, supported by technicals and volumes, has made Nestle India ready for a medium-term swing.

Strong and steady fundamentals, including consistent revenue growth, a premium FMCG brand, and healthy profit margins, bode well for Nestle.

Jain recommended buying Nestle India above ₹1,278 for target prices of ₹1,316, ₹1,354, and ₹1,431 with a stop loss at ₹1,149.

Nestle India shares have surged 20% YTD.

