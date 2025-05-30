The analyst sees further upside potential with key support levels holding firm.

Suzlon drew a bullish outlook from SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis, who highlighted a strong technical breakout alongside a blockbuster Q4 earnings report.

At the time of writing, Suzlon Energy shares traded at ₹71.58, up 9.42% or ₹6.16 on the day

Fundamentally, Suzlon’s Q4 results backed the bullish case, with net profit soaring 4.6x year-on-year to ₹1,181 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 73.2% to ₹3,773.5 crore, and EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹677 crore, lifting margins to 17.94%.

The analyst noted that Suzlon has formed higher lows on the daily chart and recently broke out of a multi-month base with strong volume, indicating conviction in the uptrend.

A successful retest of the breakout zone is underway, and a close above the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at ₹67.44 could open the way toward ₹73 and ₹80, according to Sarthis.

Support levels are seen at ₹63 and ₹60, while the stock is also holding above its anchored VWAP from the top - a sign that the prior resistance has turned into support.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 9.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<