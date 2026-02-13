According to a Bloomberg report, the SCOTUS is also expected to issue opinions on February 24 and 25, in addition to those scheduled for February 20.

The U.S. Supreme Court has reportedly set February 20 as the next opinion day as it returns after a four-week recess, amid the ongoing case regarding President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

According to a Bloomberg report, the SCOTUS is also expected to issue opinions on February 24 and 25, in addition to those scheduled for February 20. Hearings in the Trump tariffs case were held in November 2025.

What Are Predicting Markets Indicating?

Data from popular prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket show that bets regarding the Supreme Court’s potential decision are now worth over $9 million. While Kalshi volumes show bets worth more than $5 million, Polymarket bets had reached nearly $4.4 million at the time of writing.

Kalshi prediction market bets on Supreme Court tariffs case on Feb. 13 | Kalshi

Data from Kalshi shows that users think there is a 29% chance the Supreme Court will rule in favor of Trump's tariffs by 2028.

On Polymarket, bettors think there is a slightly higher chance of a positive ruling for the Trump administration, with 30% expecting a ruling in President Trump’s favor. Both the bets require an official announcement from the Supreme Court.

Polymarket prediction market bets on Supreme Court tariffs case on Feb. 13 | Polymarket

