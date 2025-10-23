Supermicro now expects Q1 revenue to come in around $5 billion, down from earlier guidance of $6 billion to $7 billion.

The company will release its Q1 earnings on November 4.

Supermicro sees continued demand for its advanced GPU and server solutions.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) slashed its first-quarter (Q1) revenue guidance on Thursday, stating that some of the expected Q1 revenue had been deferred to the next quarter.

The high-performance computing systems provider disclosed that recent design wins exceeding $12 billion are now slated for delivery during the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Revised Q1 Revenue Outlook

The firm plans to provide more detailed guidance and an outlook on expected Q2 deliveries and financial performance during the upcoming earnings call.

Following the business update, Super Micro Computer stock traded 5% lower after the morning bell, and it was the top-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory, and message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

Demand Remains High

Supermicro said it continues to see substantial demand for its advanced GPU and server solutions, including systems built with Nvidia GB300, B300, and RTX Pro chips, as well as Advanced Micro Devices 355X LC processors.

“Supermicro is seeing outstanding levels of customer engagements for newly released AI liquid cooled solutions along with numerous key customers ramping large, multi-quarter, volume deployments.” –Charles Liang, President and CEO, Supermicro.

“We see customer demand accelerating, and we are gaining AI share, reiterating revenue of at least $33B for FY 2026 with the expectation of delivering more,” he said.

Super Micro Computer stock has gained over 67% in 2025 and over 12% in the last 12 months.

