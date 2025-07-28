Tech companies, primarily leveraged to AI, made waves on Stocktwits late Sunday, ahead of a week filled with big tech earnings.

The U.S. stock market is at a record high and is poised to push ahead with increased optimism after the U.S. and the European Union struck a deal, allaying concerns over a looming trade war. The S&P 500 hit a fresh closing high in each of the five sessions of the week.

As some key catalysts loom ahead, the following three stocks were among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits late Sunday.

Super Micro: Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) server maker Super Micro (SMCI) climbed over 5% last week amid the broader strength. The San Jose, California-based company announced last week that it would release its fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Aug. 5. Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 and revenue of $5.91 billion, according to Fiscal.ai-compiled estimates. Traders also expect positive news from mega-cap tech giants regarding AI, which is seen as a positive for Super Micro.

Retail watchers of the stock on Stocktwits view Super Micro stock as undervalued in relation to its potential. Some also warned that shorts could get burnt out. The short interest in the stock is at a hefty 15.95%.

Microsoft: Microsoft stock trended ahead of its earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street firms were mostly positive regarding the software giant’s fourth-quarter fiscal year results. Thursday, Evercore ISI analysts raised the price target for Microsoft shares to $545 from $515 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating.

The research firm said it believes the combination of Azure acceleration, an initial FY26 operating margin guide that balances higher cost of goods sold (COGS) with lower operating expense (opex) growth, and normalizing capital expenditure (capex) growth should keep a bid under shares into fiscal year 2026. It expects the company to report solid quarterly results on Wednesday.

The stock finished at a fresh high on Friday.

Palantir: AI-powered data analytics company Palantir’s stock has also been on the radar of retail investors. A Stocktwits poll, which asked Stocktwits users last week about the trending stocks they were most bullish about, found that most were positive on Palantir (49%).

The Alex Karp-led company is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the market closes on Aug. 4.

Some retailers expect the earnings report to propel the stock to over $200 after the announcement. The stock ended Friday’s session up 2.54% at $158.80, shy of its record high of $160.39 hit earlier in the session.

Wall Street’s consensus expectations are at $0.14 in EPS and $939.24 million in revenue, marking a strong climb from the year-ago’s $0.09 and $678.13 billion, respectively.

