Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was the top trending equity ticker on the Stocktwits platform early Wednesday as retail users of the platform digested the sharp stock pullback in extended trading following the company’s quarterly print.

Retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock was ‘bullish’ early Wednesday, the same as a day ago, although the positive mood firmed up further. That said, sentiment tempered from ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago.

The message volume on the Super Micro stream also stayed ‘high.’ The 24-hour message volume change leading up to late Tuesday was 3,160%.

SMCI sentiment and message volume as of 3:50 a.m. ET, Aug. 6 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher called the after-hours slump a “major overreaction.” “Margins are what was most important imo!” they said.

Another user was positive about the company's reiteration of fiscal year 2026 guidance.

Super Micro reported Tuesday after the market closed that its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025 were $0.41, down from $0.54 a year earlier and trailing the $0.44 consensus compiled by Fiscal.ai.

In the prepared management commentary delivered during the earnings call, founder and CEO Charles Liang stated that the bottom-line weakness was “primarily due to the tariff impact.” He also noted that the company has taken measures to mitigate the impact and is seeing its results.

Revenue rose 7.4% year-over-year (YoY) to $5.8 billion, shy of the $5.91-billion consensus estimate. Sequentially, the revenue climbed nearly 27%.

The company attributed the revenue shortfall to capital constraints and specification changes from a significant new customer that delayed revenue recognition due to the addition of new features.

Liang said the company made solid progress in 2025, expanding its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). He also expressed optimism regarding the company’s new Datacenter Building Block Solutions (DCBBS). It offers exceptional value to customers seeking faster datacenter deployment and time-to-online advantages, he added.

Liang said, “We’re on track to grow more large-scale datacenter customers from four in FY25 to six to eight in FY26.”

Looking ahead, the AI server maker guided first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.40-$0.52 and net sales to $6 billion to $7 billion, versus the consensus estimates of $0.59 and $6.55 billion, respectively.

The company expects net sales of at least $33 billion for fiscal year 2026, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $29.79 billion.

Super Micro stock has gained about 86% this year. The Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target for the stock is $93, suggesting over 20% downside from current levels.

