Super League Enterprise saw retail chatter surge 1,900% in 24 hours after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index hit a fresh record high on Thursday but closed 0.01% lower at 21,710. Super League Enterprise, Terawulf, and Cellebrite DI saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits among tech companies in the last 24 hours. Here’s a detailed analysis of how retail responded to the three stocks in the news:

1. Super League Enterprise Inc. (SLE): The esports community and content platform saw retail chatter surge 1,900% in 24 hours after reporting better-than-expected second quarter (Q2) earnings.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘neutral’ (53/100) from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘high’ (63/100) from ‘ extremely low’ levels in the last 24 hours.

SLE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:10 a.m. ET on Aug. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Super League Enterprise stock traded over 10% lower in Friday’s premarket.

2. Terawulf Inc. (WULF): The data center operator saw retail chatter increase 1,581% in 24 hours after securing two long-term agreements with Fluidstac to deliver over 200 megawatts (MW) of high-density IT power at its Lake Mariner campus in Western New York.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ (90) territory amid ‘extremely high’ (96) message volume levels.

WULF’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:10 a.m. ET on Aug. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The contracts are expected to generate around $3.7 billion in revenue during the initial ten-year period. Terawulf stock traded over 1% lower in Friday’s premarket.

3. Cellebrite DI (CLBT): The forensics company saw its retail chatter rise 1,200% in 24 hours, after reporting better-than-expected second quarter (Q2) earnings..

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ (87/100) from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

CLBT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:10 a.m. ET on Aug. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Cellebrite DI stock traded over 1% higher in Friday’s premarket.

