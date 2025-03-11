Sunnova Energy Stock Gains As CEO William Berger Resigns Days After Going-Concern Warning: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Paul Mathews will take up the reins, rising from his previous role as the company’s chief operating officer. Berger, who founded Sunnova more than 12 years ago, will stay on as an advisor to help with the transition.

Sunnova Energy Stock Gains As CEO William Berger Resigns Days After Going-Concern Warning: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) defied a market-wide downturn to gain 1.8% in Monday’s regular trade after the company’s CEO, William Berger, stepped down from his role.

Paul Mathews will take up the CEO mantle, rising from his previous role as the company’s chief operating officer. Berger, who founded Sunnova more than 12 years ago, will stay on as an advisor to help with the transition.

Mathews joined Sunnova in 2023 and led the company’s efforts to improve its customer service experience, including backlogs and complaints. Before Sunnova, Mathews worked at UPS for nearly two decades.

“While we recognize the near-term challenges we face, I am committed to pursuing stability, driving a hard pivot to profitable growth, and strengthening the Company’s foundation for the future,” he said.

Sunnova did not specify the reason behind Berger stepping down as the CEO, but this comes days after the company issued a going-concern warning in its latest 10K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.)

This resulted in a downgrade from Mizuho and a steep price target cut – the brokerage downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’ with a price target of $1, down from $11.

It also highlighted uncertainty about Sunnova’s cash generation abilities in 2025, even as the company seeks refinancing to address its going-concern issues.

The news drew significant interest from retail investors on Stocktwits, with message volume surging 1,625% over the past 24 hours.

Retail sentiment remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) territory as investors digested the news of a new CEO’s appointment.

NOVA retail sentiment.jpg NOVA sentiment and message volume March 10, 2025, as of 9 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they bought more Sunnova stock.

Sunnova’s stock has fallen more than 85% year-to-date, while its one-year performance is worse, with a decline of over 90%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

VIX Spikes 18% As S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit 6-Month Lows On Recession Fears: Retail’s Not Fully Convinced Of Bear Market Onslaught

VIX Spikes 18% As S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit 6-Month Lows On Recession Fears: Retail’s Not Fully Convinced Of Bear Market Onslaught

BioNTech's 2025 Revenue View, Vaccine Policy Uncertainty Prompt Price-Target Cut: Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

BioNTech's 2025 Revenue View, Vaccine Policy Uncertainty Prompt Price-Target Cut: Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

Top Mutual Funds to Invest Before Holi for High Returns in 3 Years

These 5 Mutual Funds Could Be Return Masters! Invest This Holi!

Recent Stories

Mauritius Honeymoon Beach Dresses Inspired by Dhanshree Verma iwh

Dhanshree Verma's 8 Beach Dresses for Mauritius Honeymoon

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon