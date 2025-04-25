The study was conducted across multiple centers in China, comparing ivonescimab plus chemotherapy against tislelizumab (marketed as Tevimbra by BeiGene) plus chemotherapy.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) surged more than 21% on Wednesday and extended gains in after-hours trading, driven by encouraging results from a late-stage cancer drug trial.

The company’s sponsor, Akeso, announced that a phase 3 trial evaluating Summit’s drug, ivonescimab, in combination with chemotherapy, met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Akeso conducted the study across multiple centers in China, comparing the combination against tislelizumab (marketed as Tevimbra by BeiGene) plus chemotherapy.

An independent data monitoring committee found that the ivonescimab arm demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement.

Summit plans to present the full dataset from the trial at a major medical conference later this year.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Summit rose further within 'extremely bullish' levels amid a 507% spike in 24-hour message volume.

SMMT sentiment and message volume as of April 23. | source: Stocktwits

One bullish watcher urged investors to watch out for a "short squeeze up to $40."

"The path is rising. And the journey has only just begun," said another.

Summit is enrolling patients in a separate multiregional study pitting the same combination against pembrolizumab (Merck's Keytruda) plus chemo in first-line metastatic NSCLC. Early trial results from China have already shown promising results.

The company also boosted investor enthusiasm after joining a clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer in February.

Summit's stock has surged by over 84% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<