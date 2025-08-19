The listing comes as SUI trades at $3.56, down 0.3% in the past 24 hours and retreating from the $4 level that has capped recent gains.

Sui (SUI) began trading on Robinhood (HOOD) on Tuesday, giving the layer-1 token broader retail access.

The listing comes as SUI trades at $3.56, down 0.3% in the past 24 hours and retreating from the $4 level that has capped recent gains. The token had climbed steadily over the past three months, sparking optimism that it could set a new all-time high. However, SUI’s price is currently 33.2% below its peak $5.35, seen in January.

