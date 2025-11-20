Sudeep Pharma is launching its IPO, open from November 21 to 25. The price band is set at Rs 563-593 per share. The public issue includes a fresh offering of 16 lakh shares and an offer for sale of around 1.35 crore shares.
Speciality chemicals maker Sudeep Pharma is gearing up for its stock market debut, with its IPO scheduled to open on Friday, November 21. The public issue includes a fresh offering of 16 lakh shares along with a sizeable offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 1.35 crore shares. Ahead of the launch, sentiment in the unofficial market appears upbeat, giving the IPO an early boost.
Grey Market Premium Points to Strong Demand
On Thursday morning, Sudeep Pharma's shares were trading with a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 130, according to market trackers. At the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 593 per share, this translates to an estimated listing price of around Rs 723 — nearly 22% higher than the issue price.
Key IPO Details
Here’s a quick look at what investors need to know:
1. Price Band
The issue is priced between Rs 563 and Rs 593 per share.
2. IPO Dates
Subscription window: November 21 (Friday) to November 25 (Thursday).
3. Issue Size
The IPO consists of a 16 lakh-share fresh issue (raising Rs 95 crore) and an OFS of 1,34,90,726 shares by existing shareholders.
4. Reservation Structure
- QIBs: 50%
- Retail Investors: 35%
- NIIs: 15%
5. Lot Size & Investment
- One lot contains 25 shares.
- Minimum investment: Rs 14,825 (1 lot at upper band)
- Maximum for retail investors: 13 lots worth Rs 1,92,725
6. Lead Managers & Registrar
The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital, with MUFG Intime as the registrar.
7. Allotment & Listing Timeline
- Allotment: November 26 (Wednesday)
- Shares/Refunds: November 27 (Thursday)
- Listing on BSE & NSE: November 28 (Friday)