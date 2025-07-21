Jonathan Fitzpatrick will take over on July 28 to succeed John Chidsey.

Subway is reportedly bringing in former Burger King executive Jonathan Fitzpatrick as its next chief executive, with a mandate to improve sales in the U.S. and help the company expand globally.

He will take over on July 28, becoming the first CEO since private equity firm Roark Capital acquired the company for $9.6 billion last year. Fitzpatrick’s appointment comes as Subway works to reverse a years-long sales decline in the U.S. and expand its global presence.

Fitzpatrick will succeed John Chidsey, who helped guide the chain through its sale. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Fitzpatrick said he plans to collaborate with franchisees and staff to boost profitability and grow the brand internationally.

