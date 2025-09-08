The ticketing platform plans to make up to 34 million shares available for subscription through the IPO, with a price range set between $22 and $25 per share.

StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) is planning to raise up to $851 million through an initial public offering (IPO), according to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The ticketing platform plans to make up to 34 million shares available for subscription through the IPO, with a price range set between $22 and $25 per share. This would value the firm at $9.2 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around StubHub trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

StubHub is an online ticketing service that lets users buy tickets for sports, concerts, theater, and other live entertainment events. The company reported gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $8.7 billion in 2024, with over 40 million tickets sold on its platform. It has more than a million unique sellers, offering tickets for events across over 90 countries and territories, with buyers spread across 200 countries and territories.

Like Klarna, StubHub also paused its IPO plans earlier this year due to an increase in market volatility in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Klarna is seeking a valuation of around $14 billion.

According to StubHub’s filing, the company reported a 10% year-on-year growth in its first-quarter (Q1) revenue to $397.6 million. Its operating income stood at $26.8 million, but the net loss widened to $35.9 million from $29.7 million during the same period last year.

StubHub was founded in 2000 by Eric Baker and Jeff Fluhr. The company was acquired by eBay Inc. (EBAY) in 2007 for $310 million, but it was reacquired by Baker in 2020 for $4 billion.

