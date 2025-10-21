Strategy purchased $18.8 million worth of Bitcoin, marking its smallest acquisition since August.

BitMine Immersion’s Ethereum holdings crossed 3 million tokens, now holding over $13 billion in combined assets.

MSTR’s stock rose 2.6% while retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Strategy (MSTR) announced one of its smallest Bitcoin (BTC) purchases to date on Monday, while Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) crossed three million in Ethereum (ETH) holdings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MSTR’s stock was up 2.6% in afternoon trade. Despite the uptick in share price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Bitcoin HODL-er trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter, over the past day. Meanwhile, BMNR’s stock gained more than 5%. It also saw ‘bearish’ retail sentiment, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, over the past day.

Strategy Buys More Bitcoin

Strategy acquired only $18.8 million worth of additional BTC on Monday, amounting to around 168 tokens. This is the company's smallest Bitcoin purchase since August. In March, the company also announced a $10.7 million purchase.

It is worth noting that the company announced its biggest purchases of the year in July and August of $2.5 billion and $2.46 billion, worth of Bitcoin, respectively.

One retail trader said MSTR’s stock, known for being a Bitcoin proxy, will rally again once the leading cryptocurrency’s price recovers to $130,000. Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $110,00 at the time of writing, up 0.7% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around BTC on Stocktwits trended in ‘neutral’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

BMNR’s Ethereum Holdings Cross Three Million

While Strategy’s crypto buys seem to have slowed down, BitMine Immersion, the Ethereum-focused digital asset treasury company led by Fundstrat's Thomas ‘Tom’ Lee, extended its Ethereum buying steak, purchasing more than 200,000 tokens, worth roughly $800 million, through last week.

The crypto market saw one of its largest deleveraging events ever last week and this put downward pressure on ETH prices… Given the expected Supercycle for ethereum, this price dislocation represents an attractive risk/reward. – Thomas ‘Tom’ Lee, Chairman, BitMine Immersion Technologies

The company stated it currently holds $13.4 billion in combined crypto, equity and cash assets as of Sunday evening. That includes over $219 million in unencumbered cash, 192 BTC, and $119 million in equity stake in Eightco Holdings (ORBS).

BitMine’s Ethereum holdings account for the majority of its treasury, now standing at 3.24 million tokens. That's about 2.7% of the total ETH supply, with the firm's ambition to reach 5%. Ethereum's price was trading at around $3,900 at the time of writing, down 1% over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin dipped lower within 'bearish' territory.

Read also: Bitcoin Tops $110,000 As Crypto Market Rebounds On Trump’s Optimism Over China Trade Talks

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<