Strategy remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin by a wide margin, with 538,200 Bitcoin in its treasury holdings after its latest purchase of the apex cryptocurrency.

Strategy (MSTR) shares rose as much as 1.7% at the opening bell on Monday after the company disclosed it purchased 6,556 additional Bitcoin (BTC) between April 14 and April 20, even as broader markets remained under pressure.

The company, formerly known as MicroStrategy and led by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it spent $555.8 million on the new holdings at an average price of $84,785 per Bitcoin.

As of April 19, Strategy holds 538,200 Bitcoin, acquired for a combined cost of $36.5 billion, or approximately $67,766 per coin. It remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin by a wide margin.

Bitcoin experienced a slight recovery over the weekend, rising above $87,000. The apex cryptocurrency was trading at $86,900 during U.S. market hours on Monday, up 3.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

The latest purchases were funded through the company’s ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity programs.

Last week, Strategy sold 1.76 million shares of its Class A common stock for roughly $547.7 million. It also sold 91,213 shares of its 8.00% Series A preferred stock (STRK), raising an additional $7.8 million.

The company has $1.53 billion in capacity remaining under its $21 billion common stock At-the-Market (ATM) program, launched in October. Its preferred stock program, initiated in March, has $20.96 billion in remaining issuance capacity.

Strategy’s stock has gained over 5% in 2025 and is up 155% over the past year. In contrast, Bitcoin’s price has declined nearly 7% year to date and is up 33.7% over the same period.

