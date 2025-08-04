The company bought 21,021 Bitcoin between July 28 and August 23 at an average price of $117,256. Its total Bitcoin holdings now come up to 628,791 BTC.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) announced on Monday its newest Bitcoin (BTC) purchase worth $2.46 billion.

