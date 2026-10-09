Analysts this week highlighted growth opportunities in artificial intelligence, concerns about consumer spending, and challenges facing established brands.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Palantir to ‘Buy’ with a $230 price target, citing growth opportunities in sovereign AI and customized software.

TD Cowen raised Marvell to ‘Buy’ with a 27% upside, pointing to strong AI-driven connectivity demand.

Berenberg downgraded Nike to ‘Sell’ due to weak sportswear demand and ongoing challenges in China.

Wall Street analysts are betting on growth in AI and restaurants, upgrading Palantir (PLTR), Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Cava (CAVA) as fresh opportunities emerge. Nike (NKE), meanwhile, faces a steep downgrade and lower price target, while Constellation Brands (STZ) grapples with weakening beer demand. Fiserv’s (FISV) uncertain growth outlook also keeps analysts cautious.

Palantir Gets Bullish Call As AI Opportunities Expand

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges upgraded Palantir from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’ and set a $230 price target, suggesting the stock could rise 18%. She believes the company could continue to perform better than the market through 2027.

The analyst sees room for Palantir to expand its addressable market as governments pursue sovereign AI capabilities, businesses seek customized applications, and the company develops industry-specific solutions. Goldman also noted that the stock's recent performance has left its valuation below those of comparable growth companies. Palantir stock has gained over 5% this week.

Marvell’s Connectivity Strength Gains Upgrade

TD Cowen analyst Sean O’Loughlin upgraded Marvell to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and raised his price target to $350 from $245, suggesting 27% upside. He expects networking products to drive growth, easing concerns about the company relying too heavily on custom AI chips.

TD Cowen believes a strong but achievable growth scenario could allow Marvell to generate more than $30 in earnings per share within three years. Marvell stock has climbed nearly 1% and is on track for a sixth week of gains. On Oct. 6, the chipmaker raised its revenue targets, projecting $70 billion to $90 billion in annual sales by fiscal 2031. It also increased its fiscal 2028 revenue forecast to $20 billion, driven by strong AI demand and growing data-center business.

Marvell expects its custom chip business to generate about $30 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2031, with networking products contributing another $37.5 billion. Its expanded deal with Google covers AI chips and other data-center technology, with the biggest revenue impact expected from fiscal 2029 onward.

Cava’s Selloff Offers Buying Opportunity

Melius Research analyst Jacob Aiken-Phillips raised Cava stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and lifted the price target to $95 from $90, implying a 75% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm believes investors have reacted too negatively to uncertainty surrounding restaurant spending and temporary food-safety concerns across the industry.

The firm sees national expansion and strong restaurant-level economics as important drivers of Cava's longer-term earnings growth and views the recent share-price decline as an attractive entry opportunity.

Nike Faces Steeper Downside Forecast

Berenberg downgraded Nike stock to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’ and cut its price target to $27.50 from $49. The firm acknowledged that Nike's performance-oriented products remain relatively resilient but expressed concern about weaker demand in its broader sportswear business.

According to Berenberg, this weakness contributed to Nike's forecast of a high-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal 2027. The analyst expects sales pressure to persist through fiscal 2028 as competitive conditions weigh on the company. The company warned that its recovery would take longer than expected. Despite beating Q1 estimates, Nike forecast a bigger sales decline for fiscal 2027, as weakness in sportswear, Jordan Brand, and China continues. The company plans $2.5 billion in savings through restructuring and cost cuts.

Fiserv Outlook Remains Uncertain

Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv to ‘Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ due to uncertainty about its sales and profit growth. However, easier comparisons with last year and steady recurring revenue could help the company perform better in the fourth quarter than in the third.

However, the firm cautioned that achieving the expected improvement may require stronger execution, the completion of delayed customer implementations and higher enterprise transaction volumes. Past operational setbacks and repeated forecast revisions have made the analyst cautious about the company's ability to deliver.

Constellation Brands Volume Disappoints

HSBC downgraded Constellation Brands to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $135 from $192. The analyst noted that Corona Extra sales fell 5% in the second quarter, despite the potential boost from the FIFA World Cup. Stronger volumes from Pacifico and Victoria helped offset some of the weakness. However, HSBC remains concerned about declining sales trends among the company's core brands and wants to see evidence of a sustained recovery before taking a more positive view.

During the Q2 earnings call, Constellation Brands CEO Nicholas Fink said the company plans to increase beer sales through better marketing, stronger branding, and new products.

"Take Corona, for example. We put more behind Corona and got more focused on granular execution. It's not a brand that requires awareness driving; it's a brand that requires saliency. And we're seeing green shoots already. If I look at Circana data, our 12-week is better than our 52-week, and our 4-week is better than our 1-week. I'm not satisfied with where it is, but it's trending in the right direction—a lot better than it was a year ago."

He added that Modelo is also showing signs of recovery. The company plans to attract more Hispanic consumers and use major sporting events, including football season, to reach more customers in the U.S.

So far this year, PLTR and MRVL stocks gained 11% and 223%, respectively, while CAVA, FISV, NKE, and STZ stocks fell between 7% and 44%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<