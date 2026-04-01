The approval was supported by Novo’s Phase 3 Real8 trial involving 105 children with Turner syndrome.

Over 52 weeks, patients receiving once-weekly Sogroya grew an average of 8.9 cms, compared with 9.7 cms among those receiving daily growth hormone injections.

Novo said the results demonstrated comparable growth, with Sogroya providing 313 injection-free days annually.

Sogroya is already approved for growth hormone deficiency and Noonan syndrome.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its once-weekly growth hormone treatment, Sogroya, for children aged 2.5 years and older with growth failure associated with Turner syndrome.

Turner syndrome is a genetic condition affecting around one in 2,000 newborn females, often causing short stature and other developmental complications, according to the company.

NVO shares traded 1.3% lower at the time of writing.

Novo’s Phase 3 Trial Involved 105 Children With Turner Syndrome

The approval makes Sogroya the first and only once-weekly, long-acting growth hormone treatment for the condition, offering an alternative to daily injections.

The approval was supported by Novo’s Phase 3 Real8 trial involving 105 children with Turner syndrome. Over 52 weeks, patients receiving once-weekly Sogroya had an average annualized growth rate of of 8.9 centimeters, compared with 9.7 centimeters among those receiving daily growth hormone injections.

313 Fewer Injections Annually

Novo said the results demonstrated comparable growth between the treatments. “A once-weekly option represents a meaningful advancement in how we support growth in children with Turner Syndrome, reducing the number of injections throughout that journey,” said Colleen Silk, Group VP, Rare Disease, Novo.

Aristides Maniatis, an investigator in the trial, highlighted the convenience of fewer injections, noting that Sogroya provides 313 injection-free days annually. “This weekly alternative to daily therapy may help make the growth hormone routine simpler to fit into the lives of children and their caregivers.”

The approval also expands Sogroya’s existing indications, including growth hormone deficiency and Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder that can cause short stature, heart defects and other developmental problems.

Retail’s Take On NVO

Retail sentiment surrounding NVO on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

NVO shares are down nearly 27% so far in 2026, while rival Eli Lilly (LLY) has gained more than 25%.

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