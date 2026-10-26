Salesforce’s $5.66 billion Braze deal, Tradeweb’s Trumid acquisition, and Centrus Energy’s Westerman Holdings takeover are in focus this week.

Salesforce said last week that it will acquire customer engagement platform Braze for about $5.66 billion in enterprise value.

Tradeweb Markets, an electronic trading company, announced that it will acquire fintech company Trumid Holdings for approximately $1.97 billion.

Nuclear energy company Centrus Energy also said last week that it completed the acquisition of Westerman Holdings for about $116 million.

Deals across the software, financial technology, and energy sectors are in focus this week as investors track strategic acquisitions and consolidations in the market.

Last week, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) said that it will acquire customer engagement platform Braze Inc. (BRZE) for about $5.66 billion in enterprise value.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), an electronic trading company, announced that it will acquire fintech company Trumid Holdings, LLC for approximately $1.97 billion.

Nuclear energy company Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) also said last week that it completed the acquisition of Westerman Holdings, LLC, one of its largest and most diversified suppliers, for about $116 million.

Salesforce Expands Marketing Capabilities With Braze Acquisition

Under the terms of the deal, Braze Class A common stock owners are set to receive $47.50 in cash per share after the acquisition, which Salesforce expects to complete in fiscal 2028, subject to shareholder approval.

President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer Robin Washington of Salesforce noted that the purchase price represents about five times Braze’s expected fiscal 2028 revenue.

The deal will be funded using cash, Salesforce said, and will not require debt financing. Salesforce President of Applications and Marketing Patrick Stokes added that the proposed acquisition is to expand Salesforce’s marketing capabilities as brands look forward to more immediate, personalized interactions with customers across mobile apps, the web, email, SMS, WhatsApp and other channels.

Braze Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill Magnuson said that following the deal, it will continue to operate as ‘Braze’ with him as CEO within Salesforce.

Retail sentiment around CRM and BRZE stocks was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

Tradeweb’s Trumid Acquisition Expands Credit Capabilities

Tradeweb Markets’ agreement to acquire Trumid Holdings, LLC, a financial technology company and electronic credit trading marketplace, includes about $1.75 billion in payment for the business and about $220 million for the tax assets.

The company said that its platforms have highly complementary trading protocols with Trumid and a combination would result in a suite of credit trading products that will further differentiate Tradeweb’s multi-asset class platform, in part by expanding into earlier stages of the bond lifecycle.

The acquisition is also expected to strengthen dealer relationships and product delivery, expand Tradeweb’s penetration across market participants, and deliver attractive financial benefits.

Under the terms of the deal, total consideration will consist of about $1.89 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments, and $82 million in equity. The cash portion of the consideration is expected to be funded primarily through cash on hand, Tradeweb said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Centrus Acquires Westerman Holdings

Nuclear energy company Centrus Energy said it completed the acquisition of Westerman Holdings, LLC, one of its largest and most diversified suppliers, for about $116 million, funded with $95 million in cash on hand and $21 million in equity.

The company said the transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year after completion and supports Centrus' earlier announcement of a multi-billion-dollar expansion of uranium enrichment capacity.

Centrus said Westerman's expertise strengthens and de-risks its supply chain by securing and bringing critical manufacturing capabilities in-house. The acquisition also broadens its manufacturing platform, customer base, and future revenue opportunities through commercial and operational synergies, it said. The deal is also expected to lower project costs for Centrus and improve efficiency through an integrated supply chain.

Centrus acquired all of Westerman's business lines and the latter will continue to operate under the Westerman name as a subsidiary within the company.

Retail sentiment around LEU stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

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