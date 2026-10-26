Lufax warned of a quarterly loss of 1.3 billion-1.7 billion yuan, driven by higher credit impairment losses and additional tax expenses.

Analysts expect Q3 revenue of 6.08 billion yuan and a loss of 0.14 yuan per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

CEO Xiang Ji previously prioritized restoring profitability, citing weak demand, pricing pressure and tighter regulation.

Lufax’s recent moves include a one-for-ten reverse ADS split and shareholder approval to extend Ping An Overseas Holdings convertible notes to October 2027.

U.S.-listed shares of Lufax Holding (LU) surged about 17% overnight heading into Monday ahead of an earnings report the following day as retail traders searched for a catalyst and speculated about a possible take-private offer.

LU stock fell 4% on Friday to close at $8.06, marking its ninth decline in 10 sessions and bringing its weekly loss to 7%.

Retail Eyes LU Earnings Amid Take-Private Speculation

On Stocktwits, sentiment for LU was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume. One user said, “Someone find the news already!” Another user speculated about privatization, saying, “this smells like take private offer.” A separate user said, “Bring on the buyout offer!”

LU sentiment and message volume as of October 26 | Source: Stocktwits

Others raised the possibility of shareholder payouts. A different user said, “After the CEO’s career retrospective today, something is definitely brewing. Dividend or buyback?”

The comments also highlighted questions for the earnings call. Lufax will report third-quarter (Q3) results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday. One user also asked, “What’s everyone’s expectation for Q3 originations? Less, same or more than Q2.” They also identified delinquency and nonperforming-loan trends as priorities.

Lufax Faces Earnings Test After Steep Loss Warning

Analysts expect Lufax to report Q3 revenue of 6.08 billion yuan ($910.4 million) and a loss of 0.14 yuan per share, according to Fiscal.ai. The Shanghai-based lender, which also trades in Hong Kong, issued a profit warning earlier this month, forecasting a quarterly net loss in the range of 1.3 billion to 1.7 billion yuan. This would exceed the 694 million yuan loss recorded across the entire first half of 2026.

Lufax attributed the deterioration to higher credit impairment losses and additional tax charges, including those arising from a reduction in deferred tax assets at its financing guarantee unit.

Further tax expenses stem from distributions by domestic units to overseas entities to meet offshore funding needs following the redemption of An Ke Technology convertible notes.

The four analysts covering Lufax give it a consensus ‘Buy’ rating, comprising two ‘Strong Buy’ recommendations, one ‘Buy’ and one ‘Hold.’ Their 12-month price targets range from $9.01 to $42.57, with an average of $23.65 implying a 193% upside from current levels, according to Koyfin.

Lufax CEO Puts Profitability Ahead Of Payouts

The payout speculation follows a cautious outlook from CEO Xiang Ji on Lufax’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings call in August, its first investor conference call in almost two years. Ji cited weak borrowing demand, pricing pressure and tighter regulation. “The previous business model of offsetting high risks with high fees is no longer sustainable,” he said.

Ji said that profitability would take precedence over payouts. “Our top priority is returning to profitability as soon as possible in order to create long-term value for shareholders,” he said.

Lufax Consolidates ADSs, Extends Debt Maturity

Lufax said last month that it would change its ADS ratio in October, with each ADS representing 20 ordinary shares instead of two. The change is equivalent to a one-for-ten reverse ADS split, exchanging every 10 existing ADSs for one new ADS without issuing or canceling underlying ordinary shares.

Separately, shareholders approved a one-year extension of the Ping An Overseas Holdings convertible promissory notes in October, moving their maturity from October 2026 to October 2027.

LU stock has plunged 69% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<