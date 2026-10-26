Hasbro’s record Magic: The Gathering quarter powered the winners, while LKQ, Six Flags and Brinker lagged.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 0.73% as investors favored defensive names for a third straight week.

Hasbro raised its 2026 outlook and doubled its buyback target after Magic: The Gathering topped $600 million in quarterly revenue for the first time.

LKQ named a new CEO and withdrew guidance, while Six Flags faced a wave of price-target cuts after a fatal ride incident.

U.S. consumer stocks edged higher last week even as the broader market slipped, with investors favoring defensive names. Hasbro Inc. (HAS), Kohls Corp. (KSS) and Boston Beer Co. (SAM) were the standouts. LKQ Corp. (LKQ), Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) and Brinker International (EAT) were among the laggards.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbed 0.73%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gained 0.57%.

Consumer Sector ETFs Outpace A Weaker Market

During the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, XLP rose for a third straight week, suggesting investors continued to lean on defensive consumer staples as sentiment cooled.

By comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.43% to its second straight weekly loss. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 0.76%, marking its second straight weekly decline. Technology shares sold off late in the week on renewed concerns about AI capital expenditures.

Hasbro’s Magic Streak Lifts The Toy Maker

Hasbro was among the week’s top performers after its third-quarter report on Oct. 20. Hasbro stock posted its best week in six years, up 18% and extending its year-to-date rally to 43%.

Hasbro’s revenue rose 15% to $1.6 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.48 billion and marking its fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth. Magic: The Gathering sales topped $600 million for the first time, rising 34%, helped by new releases.

The toy maker raised its 2026 revenue growth forecast to 7%–9% from 5%–7% and increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.58 billion–$1.63 billion. The company also doubled its share buyback target to $400 million. Following the earnings, Bank of America raised its price target to $118 from $110, while Roth Capital increased its target to $125 from $105. Both firms kept their ‘Buy’ ratings, citing growing player numbers and higher production capacity.

Kohl’s Gets An Upgrade Ahead Of The Holidays

Kohl’s stock rose 13% in the week as Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $27 price target. The analyst said the department store’s turnaround is still in its early stages and that traffic remains choppy. However, the two-year trend has steadily improved, from down high-single digits earlier this year to down mid-single digits since June.

The retailer is also pitching a value-focused holiday plan for what is expected to be one of the most price-sensitive seasons in years. Kohl’s is offering clear $5 to $20 pricing tiers, stocking stuffers starting at $4.99, and in-store “toy towers” with gifts under $10.

Boston Beer Rallies Despite Weak Sales

Boston Beer stock also finished among the week’s leaders, rallying over 11%, even as results showed an industry still under pressure. Shares jumped over 7% on Oct.22 amid a broader rally in alcohol stocks, before the company reported Q3 earnings. Constellation Brands (STZ) gained 5.3%, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) rose 3.9%, and Brown-Forman (BFB) climbed 7.1%.

Boston’s Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share beat estimates of about $4.21, but revenue fell 3.2% to $520.1 million, below the $522.9 million analysts expected, as per Fiscal.ai. Depletions dropped 5%, and shipments fell 4.9%, with weakness in Twisted Tea, Truly and Samuel Adams outweighing growth in Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard. Gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 51.7%. UBS lifted its price target to $204 from $190 and kept a Neutral rating.

LKQ, Six Flags And Brinker Lead Declines

LKQ stock logged its worst week in six years after it withdrew full-year 2026 guidance and retained Alvarez & Marsal to advise on its struggling European business. Preliminary Q3 revenue of $3.32 billion fell from $3.50 billion a year earlier, and adjusted EPS of $0.47 to $0.53 compares with $0.84 last year. Europe parts and services organic revenue fell 9.8%. LKQ will report full results on Oct. 29.

The company also announced that Salvatore Abbate will become president and CEO effective Dec. 15, succeeding Justin Jude.

Six Flags Entertainment stock fell 16% over the week after a string of price-target cuts, following a rider's death after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. The company shut the ride and eight similar attractions at other parks.

Citizens slashed its price target to $14 from $24 but kept an ‘Outperform’ rating, saying new leadership could help the company recover by spring 2027. Mizuho cut its price target to $5 from $10 and kept an ‘Underperform’ rating, citing weak cash flow and heavy borrowing and suggesting a 29% downside. Six Flags will report Q3 results on Nov. 5.

Brinker International stock also tumbled 10% during the week. Citi lowered its price target to $270 from $282 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating ahead of fiscal Q1 earnings on Oct. 28. The firm sees modest upside to same-store sales and earnings estimates but believes sales moderated at the start of the second quarter.

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