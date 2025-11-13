The Indian stock market continued its rally for a third day on November 12, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hitting new highs. The Sensex closed 595 points higher, fueled by strong buying and positive global cues.

The Indian stock market stayed in high spirits for the third day in a row on Wednesday, November 12, as strong buying across sectors kept the rally going. Investors cheered upbeat quarterly results and positive global cues, pushing benchmark indices to new highs. The Sensex jumped 781 points intraday to hit 84,652, while the Nifty 50 climbed nearly 1% to 25,934.55. By market close, the Sensex had gained 595 points to settle at 84,466.51, and the Nifty ended 180.85 points higher at 25,875.80.

Stocks to Watch Today (November 13)

Tata Steel shines with stellar Q2 results

Tata Steel stole the spotlight with a massive 319% surge in net profit, reaching Rs 3,183 crore for the September quarter. Revenue was up 8.9% to Rs 58,689 crore, while EBITDA rose 45% to Rs 8,897 crore. Margins also expanded to 15.2%, signaling a strong operational recovery.

Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, LG, GMR Airports, Bharat Dynamics to announce results

All eyes are on these major companies as they gear up to report their Q2 earnings today. Market watchers expect some surprises, especially from the auto and infrastructure space.

Cochin Shipyard sees a dip

Cochin Shipyard reported a 43% drop in net profit to Rs 107.5 crore, as revenue slipped 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,118.5 crore.

IRCTC steady with double-digit profit growth

IRCTC continued its steady run with an 11% rise in net profit to Rs 342 crore for Q2FY26, supported by higher demand in its catering and online ticketing segments. Revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 1,146 crore.

SBI eyes stake in CareEdge Global

State Bank of India (SBI) signed a non-binding agreement with Care Ratings to acquire a 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global IFSC (CGIL). The move strengthens SBI’s presence in credit analytics and financial services.

Vedanta faces fresh hurdle

Vedanta’s ambitious demerger plans have hit a snag, as the government reiterated its opposition, citing unresolved claims worth Rs 16,700 crore that could complicate the process.

SpiceJet widens quarterly loss

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 621 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 458 crore in the same period last year. Rising fuel costs and operational issues continue to weigh on the airline’s bottom line.

Lupin expands with new oncology unit

Pharma major Lupin has inaugurated a dedicated oncology manufacturing unit at its Vizag facility in Andhra Pradesh. The expansion is part of its plan to grow its global contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business.