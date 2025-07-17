Stocks like Southern Petro and JP Power show strength, while BSE remains under pressure on the technical charts.

Even as markets remain range-bound, awaiting signals for a clear breakout, certain pockets of opportunity are emerging. But not all technical strength reflects a buy sentiment.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel shared his outlook on stocks across sectors, flagging crucial resistance, breakout, and reversal levels in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session held on Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations

BSE

BSE has broken its uptrend and is now forming lower highs and lower lows, which is a weak sign. The stock took support near ₹2,350, but fresh buying should be avoided unless it closes above ₹2,800.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon is in an overall uptrend but is currently going through a pullback phase. If it manages to close above the ₹16,800–₹17,000 resistance zone, it could head back toward its all-time high.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has dropped from its all-time high and is now at a critical resistance zone, where a previous swing high and a gap from January 10 align. The stock also faces resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement; therefore, a fresh entry should be avoided unless it yields a strong breakout above this zone.

PC Jeweller

Chandel believes it is better to avoid PC Jeweller for now as both fundamentals and technicals are not supportive. He suggested waiting for improvement in business performance and price structure before considering any entry.

Prestige Estates

Prestige Estates is in a long-term uptrend and recently took support near ₹1,590. However, it's struggling to break above its downward sloping trendline. A strong close above ₹1770 is needed to confirm fresh upward momentum, according to Chandel.

Southern Petrochemical

Southern Petrochemical has broken out of a two-decade range on its weekly chart and is now forming higher highs and higher lows: a strong long-term signal. For the next big rally, it must close above ₹96 to confirm strength.

Action Construction Equipment (ACE)

ACE has been in a lower high, lower low structure since 2025 and failed to hold its breakout on May 26. It’s now at a crucial support zone. Chandel said that it is better to watch the stock and wait for strong, sustained buying before considering any entry.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power is forming a pennant pattern, which hints at a possible upward continuation move. However, any breakout—whether upside or downside—needs to be backed by strong volume to confirm the direction.

Data Patterns

Data Patterns has shown a strong rally and is now forming a flag pattern, indicating a temporary pause. A breakout from this pattern with strong volume can signal the next leg of the rally.

Rattan India Power

Rattan India Power is in a pullback phase and facing resistance near ₹16.8. A close above this level can open the way for a move towards ₹20. However, the stock has strong resistance at upper levels.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

JP Power recently hit an all-time high and is now retesting the breakout level.

Aggressive traders may consider entering now, while conservative traders can wait for a close above its all-time high of ₹27.7, according to Chandel.

