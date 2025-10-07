While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.01% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures edged lower by 0.04%.

U.S. stocks appear poised for a cautious opening on Tuesday, following a record run that saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq set new all-time highs.

the S&P 500 futures edged lower by 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures fell 0.03%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 0.02%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was flat at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.05% on Tuesday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.09%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 1.66%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 0.14%.

The Hang Seng index was closed for trading on account of the Mid-Autumn Festival, while the KOSPI was closed for Chuseok Festivity, and the Shanghai Composite was closed for trading on account of National Day.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares declined nearly 1% pre-market after surging by more than 5% on the previous day. According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla is expected to unveil a cheaper version of the Model Y during the Tuesday event.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): AMD shares climbed over 3% in Tuesday's pre-market trade after surging nearly 24% on Monday following the announcement of the OpenAI deal.

AppLovin Corp. (APP): AppLovin has been probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its data collection practices, according to a Bloomberg report. AppLovin shares edged lower by 0.34% in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ): Constellation shares gained nearly 4% in Tuesday's pre-market trade after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results beat Wall Street expectations. Constellation reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 on revenue of $2.48 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $3.38 on revenue of $2.46 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

