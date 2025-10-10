While Dow Jones futures edged up by 0.02% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down by 0.03%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a cautious opening on Friday, with investors exercising caution as the United States government shutdown entered its 10th day.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly narrowed down the list of Federal Reserve Chair candidates to five from 11. The list includes Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Christopher Waller, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and BlackRock Fixed Income CIO Rick Rieder.

While Dow Jones futures edged up by 0.02% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down by 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures fell 0.02%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down by 0.04%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.15% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.16% on Friday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.16%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the Hang Seng index declining the most at 1.76%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.95%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.88%.

The KOSPI gained 1.7%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index was closed for trading on account of National Day.

Stocks To Watch

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD): Applied Digital shares skyrocketed 26% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) results beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $64 million, beating an estimated loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $50 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): The Senate late Thursday passed legislation to prioritize access to AI chips to U.S. companies ahead of their Chinese counterparts. Nvidia shares edged 0.7% higher, while AMD shares declined 0.5% in Friday's pre-market session.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM): Qualcomm is under an antimonopoly probe by Chinese regulators over its acquisition of Israel-based Autotalks. Qualcomm shares were down over 1% pre-market.

Venture Global Inc. (VG): Venture Global shares plunged over 18% pre-market after the company lost an arbitration case against BP Plc. (BP).

