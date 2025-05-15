Gold and Bitcoin prices also remained flat in U.S. pre-market hours.

U.S. stock futures held steady in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the S&P 500 climbed into positive territory for the year during the previous session.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.02% higher, S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%, and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) rose 0.07%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was up 0.29%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) edged 0.08% higher in pre-market trade.

Tuesday’s inflation report, showing consumer prices rose at their slowest pace since 2021 despite President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, lifted Wall Street sentiment.

The $600 billion pact between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia — the U.S.’s third trade deal after the U.K. and China — also helped bolster market sentiment, with tech giants like Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Uber (UBER) announcing plans to invest in the Middle Eastern nation as part of the deal.

On Tuesday, the S&P closed 0.7% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.6%, marking a 5-day rally. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.6% lower, dragged by UnitedHealth (UNH) shares, which dropped nearly 18% after the company suspended its outlook for the year.

On Wednesday, Investors will be eyeing earnings from Sony (SONY), CoreWeave (CRWV), and Cisco (CSCO).

Gold prices (XAUUSD) dipped 0.4% in U.S. pre-market hours, trading at around $3.200.

Bitcoin (BTC) also remained flat at around $103,800, gaining only 0.3% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Crude oil was down in early trading, dipping 1.3% and trading at around $62 a barrel.

