The cumulative valuation of the 32 teams in the NHL stands at $70.4 billion, based on an average valuation of $2.2 billion per team.

The cumulative valuation of the 32 teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) has reportedly increased by 15% in 2025, reaching $70.4 billion. This is higher than the individual market capitalizations of several popular companies, including General Motors Co. (GM), Ferrari NV (RACE), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), and Cloudflare Inc. (NET), among others.

According to a CNBC report, a rise in national media rights has driven up NHL teams’ valuations, citing a deal the league struck with Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI). The average valuation of an NHL team now stands at $2.2 billion, compared to $1.92 billion in 2024.

NHL Teams’ Valuation Compared

Name Valuation (as of 12:30 pm, Nov. 25, 2025) NHL Teams $70.4 billion General Motors $69.33 billion Ferrari $69.15 billion Cloudflare $67.7 billion Coinbase Global $66.58 billion

General Motors’ shares were up nearly 3% in Tuesday’s midday trade, Ferrari’s shares gained around 2%, while Coinbase shares were down around 3%. Retail sentiment around General Motors trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

