In a post on X, Nvidia touted itself as the only platform capable of running all major AI models across environments.

Nvidia said it is “delighted” by Google’s success and called its platform “a generation ahead” of the AI chip industry.

The post comes after The Information reported that Meta Platforms is in talks to spend billions on Google’s TPUs starting 2027.

Nvidia touted the performance advantages of its GPUs over ASICs designed for specific AI frameworks.

Nvidia (NVDA) said on Tuesday that it is ‘delighted’ by Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)-owned Google’s success and reiterated that the company is a “generation ahead” of the rest of the industry.

”NVIDIA is a generation ahead of the industry — it’s the only platform that runs every AI model and does it everywhere computing is done,” Nvidia said in a post on Twitter. It added that its chips offer “greater performance, versatility, and fungibility than ASICs, which are designed for specific AI frameworks or functions.”

Google–Meta Chip Talks

Nvidia’s post on Twitter comes after a report by The Information indicated Meta Platforms (META) is in discussions to spend billions of dollars on Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for its data centers beginning in 2027. The potential deal would deepen Meta’s reliance on Google’s in-house silicon at a time when major AI companies are weighing long-term supply concerns.

Stocks React

The report hit the stocks of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on concerns that the deal could eat into their market share. Nvidia’s stock was down nearly 3.5% in midday trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone over the past day. Chatter remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

AMD’s stock, on the other hand, fell more than 6%. Retail sentiment, meanwhile, improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the day, and chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO), on the other hand, gained. Google is a major customer of Broadcom’s application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) business, and it also helps in designing and manufacturing Google’s TPU chips.

AVGO’s stock rose 1.05% in midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and chatter rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

