Stellantis NV (STLA) on Wednesday announced an investment of more than $41 million in a new Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Forsyth, Georgia.

The company said that the center will be located about 60 miles south of Atlanta and span 422,000 square feet. The new Georgia PDC will support about 90 United Auto Workers union-represented jobs, it added.

Stellantis said the facility will expand its U.S. parts distribution network and support faster and more efficient service for dealers and customers of the many different brands of the company throughout the Southeastern U.S.

The facility will feature a 16,000-square-foot AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system, Stellantis said. The system will use 66 robots designed to retrieve parts from a high-density grid of bins, transporting them to processing stations where PDC employees prepare final shipments.

Mopar is the global service, parts, and customer-care brand of Stellantis. The company also announced a $388 million investment to create a Metro Detroit Megahub in July and recently launched a new facility in East Fishkill, New York, in a bid to strengthen its Mopar network across the country.

Stellantis’ business in North America has been on a decline. In the first half of 2025, the company pegged the 13% drop in net revenues to declines in the North American and Enlarged Europe regions.

The company, which has a total of 14 vehicle brands, said earlier this week that its first-half shipments in North America fell 23%, mainly due to decreased production of imported vehicles, most impacted by tariffs, lower fleet channel sales, and production gaps resulting from discontinued models.

Stellantis appointed its North American region head, Antonio Filosa, as CEO in May after its previous chief executive, Carlos Tavares, stepped down in December. Filosa announced in June that he will retain his role as head of North America and American brands while announcing other management changes.

STLA stock is down by 27% this year and by 44% over the past 12 months.

