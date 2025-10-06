The multiyear investment is expected to fund plant reopenings, new model launches, and hiring in key states like Illinois and Michigan.

Retail chatter around Stellantis surged after reports said the automaker plans to invest about $10 billion in the U.S. to rebuild its presence in a market critical to profits.

The plan reportedly includes roughly $5 billion in fresh funding expected to be announced soon, adding to a similar amount committed earlier this year. The multiyear spending will support plant reopenings, new model launches, and hiring in Illinois and Michigan, according to a Bloomberg report.

CEO Antonio Filosa, who took over in May, is shifting focus back to the U.S. to revive Jeep and Dodge, potentially including a new V8 muscle car, and may later invest in Chrysler. His strategy marks a departure from former CEO Carlos Tavares, who emphasized expansion in Mexico and Europe, where demand and margins have weakened.

The move aligns with a broader wave of major corporate investments in the U.S. following President Donald Trump’s return to office. Stellantis Chairman John Elkann has previously discussed American production plans with Trump, including reopening its Belvidere, Illinois, plant to produce a midsize pickup and rehire 1,500 workers, marking a step aimed at satisfying the United Auto Workers union.

Stellantis is also lobbying to soften a potential 25% tariff on Mexico-made Ram pickups. In Europe, the company has paused production at eight plants, scrapped some hydrogen-vehicle investments, and is exploring a sale of its Free2move car-sharing unit as it battles overcapacity and competition from Chinese automakers like BYD. Filosa will meet Italian labor unions on Oct. 20 amid concerns over possible plant closures.

Additionally, retail buzz was also boosted by news that Trump is considering significant tariff relief for automakers that assemble vehicles in the U.S., potentially eliminating much of their current import costs, Reuters noted.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Stellantis was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user noted that the timing of Stellantis’ $10 billion investment plan appeared aligned with Filosa’s earlier comments about awaiting clarity on tariffs, alongside reports that Trump may reduce duties on U.S.-assembled vehicles. The user viewed the multiyear investment as a positive development overall.

Another user, however, expressed caution, suggesting the investment might not immediately benefit shareholders and speculating that Stellantis shares could retreat to the mid-$9 range unless investors respond favorably to the announcement.

Stellantis’ stock has declined 12% so far in 2025.

