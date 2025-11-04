The recall includes certain model year 2020- 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe and model year 2022-2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The NHTSA stated that the vehicles in the recall may have been built with a high-voltage battery pack manufactured using cells that are susceptible to separator damage.

The company stated that a review of customer data led to an internal investigation, which uncovered 19 fires.

Stellantis warned vehicle owners to refrain from recharging their vehicles until a remedy is ready.



Stellantis NV (STLA) is recalling 320,065 Jeep vehicles in the U.S. over fire risks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

What Causes The Fire?

The vehicles in the recall may have been built with a high-voltage battery pack manufactured using cells that are susceptible to separator damage, the regulator noted.

Separator damage combined with other interactions within the cells may lead to a vehicle fire when parked or driving, increasing the risk of injury to persons inside and outside the vehicle.

Company Guidelines And Remedy

The chances of a fire are reduced when the battery charge level is depleted, and the automaker thereby advised owners to refrain from recharging. It also advised that the vehicles be parked away from structures or other vehicles until the remedy is obtained. The remedy, meanwhile, is under development.

The company also stated that a review of customer data led to an internal investigation, which uncovered 19 fires. The company estimates that about 20,753 vehicles are affected by the issue in Canada, 2,653 in Mexico, and 32,238 in certain markets outside North America.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

STLA shares traded 3% lower at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STLA fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

STLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:43 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user sounded skeptical about the stock’s poor performance this year.

STLA stock is down 24% this year and by about 27% over the past 12 months.

