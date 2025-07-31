Kruger’s position was newly created, and he will report to CEO Antonio Filosa.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV (STLA) on Thursday appointed Scott Krugger as the head of North American design amid sales decline in the region that drove down net revenues in the recent quarter.

Kruger’s position was newly created, and he will report to CEO Antonio Filosa.

Stellantis’ business in North America has been on a decline. In the first half of 2025, the company pegged the 13% drop in net revenues to declines in the North American and Enlarged Europe regions.

The company, which has a total of 14 vehicle brands, said earlier this week that its first-half shipments in North America fell 23%, mainly due to decreased production of imported vehicles, most impacted by tariffs, lower fleet channel sales, and production gaps resulting from discontinued models.

Net revenue fell 26% while adjusted operating loss came in at €951 million ($1.086 billion), down from a profit of €4.37 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2024. The turn from profit to loss was spurred by significant unfavorable impacts from volume and mix, increased sales incentives, as well as unfavorable variable cost absorption and warranty costs, it said.

Stellantis appointed its North American region head, Antonio Filosa, as CEO in May after its previous chief executive, Carlos Tavares, stepped down in December.

Filosa announced in June that he will retain his role as head of North America and American brands while announcing other management changes.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Stellantis jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

STLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12 p.m. ET on July 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said they are building a position in Stellantis owing to its nice dividend and extremely low profit-earnings ratio.

Kruger will now be responsible for overseeing the creative direction and design strategy of Stellantis's North American brands – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

The company said the appointment is the latest step in Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles' new design organization, aimed at ensuring alignment with local customer needs. Last week, Gilles Vidal was appointed to lead design for all Stellantis' European brands,

"Scott's appointment in North America and Gilles' arrival in Europe are key to our new design organization and to our plans to bring inspiring and exciting products to the North American and European markets, giving customers an even greater freedom of choice," said Ralph Gilles.

Stellantis is the result of the merger of Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) and the French PSA Group in 2021. The company's headquarters are located in the Netherlands.

STLA stock is down by 31% this year and by about 46% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Moderna Announces 10% Layoffs Ahead Of Q2 Report: Retail Now Eyes ‘Good Enough’ Earnings

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<