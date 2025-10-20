According to Fiscal.ai data, analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.66 per share on revenue $4.77 billion.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) stock has fallen nearly 1% over the past week, ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report due later on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What Does Wall Street Expect?

According to Fiscal.ai data, analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.66 per share on revenue $4.77 billion. The company has topped profit expectations in three of the previous four quarters.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Steel Dynamics was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.



STLD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:54 a.m. ET on Oct. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

What Did Steel Dynamics Project?

In September, Steel Dynamics projected third-quarter 2025 earnings in the range of $2.60-$2.64 per share, with improved earnings from each of the company's three operating platforms.

It is projected that third quarter 2025 profitability from the company's steel operations to be stronger than sequential second quarter results, driven by strong shipments and metal spread expansion as scrap raw material costs are expected to decline more than average realized steel pricing. The non-residential construction, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors continue to lead demand, it stated.

U.S. steel demand is expected to rise in the second half of the year, propelled by a decline in interest rates amid robust demand for power and energy infrastructure. Trump also slapped a 50% interest on all steel imports into the U.S.

However, steelmakers are still grappling with higher raw materials costs due to President Trump’s tariff policy. The third quarter will give a true reflection of the impact of Trump’s trade policies.

Steel Dynamics stock has gained 24% this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<