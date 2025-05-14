Gamers and blockchain fans are getting along on Starknet, for once. Escaping out of good old X-axis and Y-axis, finally developers begin to build a module which moves almost EVERYTHING into blockchain.

No more obscure “server-side changes” or secretive balance patches - now everything is open, auditable, and verifiable. At the center of this transformation is StarkNet (STARK).

While that core always provided developers with complete control, from ancient board games to modern online worlds, until now. On-chain titles employ smart contracts for in-game logic, as a result players truly own digital assets.

Composability, meanwhile, enables external devs to make expansions or spin-offs. Think of it as a living ecosystem, not a walled developer-run garden.

One big reason is the Dojo Engine. It also abstracts on-chain development, offering coders a standardized method of state management and contract structure.

Why would anyone want this? To begin with, STARK (and gamers alike) felt that economic motivation through playing games, trade, or staking should be connected with the game itself. It’s a different experience (pun intended) from centralizing titles, where money tends to flow predominantly upward.

And because it’s trustless arbitration, you don’t need to trust a game’s publisher to verify that you really won that round, or that you got that item.

