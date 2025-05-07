Garden’s integration provides a direct, fast way for BTC liquidity to flow into Starknet and power DeFi applications.

Garden just went live on Starknet (STRK), offering a swift, streamlined on-ramp for Bitcoin (BTC) liquidity. No more circuitous routes or cumbersome steps: BTC holders can now flow straight into Starknet, opening fresh possibilities for DeFi protocols hungry for Bitcoin exposure.

The Garden swap tool unites networks - like Base, Arbitrum (ARB), Ethereum(ETH), and more - with a single interface, giving real-time routing to keep transactions cheap, fast, and flexible.

Why Starknet? As a ZK-Rollup, it sits atop Ethereum, bundling offchain transactions to achieve high throughput while inheriting Ethereum’s security. Starknet’s big goal is bridging Bitcoin and Ethereum within the same layer, letting BTC get trustlessly scaled to thousands of transactions per second.

Traders and devs alike benefit. Traders swap BTC or USDC or WBTC in one step, bridging to Starknet without fuss. Developers tap new liquidity flows for decentralized apps - think lending pools backed by real Bitcoin, not just wrapped derivatives.

For those new to Starknet, it’s an L2 that uses STARK proofs to anchor security on Ethereum. With Starknet soon settling on both BTC and ETH, the synergy could reshape how we do cross-chain DeFi.

Starknet’s approach is forging a direct highway for BTC to enter advanced DeFi realms. That means more yield options for Bitcoiners and a larger pool of assets for devs building on Starknet.

