Niccol added that standard days to work from the office would be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and that this policy applies to Seattle and Toronto support centers as well as North America regional offices.

Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol said on Monday that the company would now require its support partners and people managers to work a minimum of four days from the office.

Starbucks shares were down nearly 2% during midday trading on Monday.

The company will shift from its current three-day in-office policy, Niccol said in a blog post as part of his “Back to Starbucks” plan, aimed at reviving the heritage coffeehouse culture.

“We are reestablishing our in-office culture because we do our best work when we’re together … Being in person also helps us build and strengthen our culture. As we work to turn the business around, all these things matter more than ever,” he said.

Since becoming CEO of Starbucks in September 2024, Niccol has also led a major leadership overhaul to revive the company’s coffeehouse identity and improve performance.

He promoted Mike Grams as Chief Operating Officer, brought in former Taco Bell colleagues for key brand and store development roles, and restructured executive positions to boost accountability.

To give partners time to adjust, this expectation will begin with the new fiscal year, he said. Starbucks’ new fiscal year starts in October.

“We’ll share more details before October, including our plans to ensure everyone has an assigned dedicated desk,” the blog post read.

Retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘neutral’ territory, compared to ‘bullish’ a day ago, while message volume was ‘normal,’ according to Stocktwits data.

SBUX sentiment and message volume July 14, 2025, as of 13:40 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Starbucks stock has risen over 2% year-to-date and is up 28% in the last 12 months.

