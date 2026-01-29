Starbucks shares have just started to regain ground this year, but mixed results have put investors in a spot.

Starbucks Corp. posted its first U.S. comparable sales growth in two years on Wednesday, but failed to boost sentiment among investors seeking greater progress from the coffee giant under Brian Niccol’s leadership, and pushed the stock down nearly 1%.

All eyes are now on Starbucks’ investor day later in the day — the first since Niccol took the helm — with investors keenly expecting details on the next phase of growth. Niccol, who has been working on the “Back to Starbucks” plan, has tried to boost the company’s growth by returning to its coffeehouse roots, cutting wait times, narrowing product offerings, and launching protein-based drinks to attract new consumers.

During the investor day, Starbucks said it would provide investors with a coffeehouse experience through the company’s Green Apron Service operating model, which features softer seating, warmer lighting, plants, and more, while also giving investors an early look and taste of upcoming menu innovation.

SBUX Stock Move

Shares of Starbucks closed down nearly 1% on Wednesday, its third straight day of losses, even after the stock jumped as much as 9% during trading hours on strong U.S. sales growth and expectations of 3% annual global same-store sales growth in fiscal 2026.

Starbucks stock had declined for four straight years till 2025, but it is 13% higher so far in 2026 and is on track to break the losing streak. The company’s earnings of $0.26 per share were significantly below Street estimates of $0.59 per share, as per data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Wall Street’s View

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem raised the firm's price target on Starbucks to $110 from $105 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to TheFly. Fadem noted that it's certainly easier to underwrite a turnaround when comparable-store sales are positive.

He added that Starbucks' 4% growth in the first quarter cleared a rising bar, and the fiscal 2026 outlook looks achievable. According to Investing.com, Jefferies highlighted "solid improvement" in same-store sales, attributing it to factors like expanded hours and increased marketing efforts.

According to Consumer Edge’s proprietary spend data, the brand has lost roughly 2 points of spend share over the past year and more than 4 points over the past two years, now sitting at about 65% share in the fourth quarter of 2025. “Those losses span every income and age group, with the steepest declines among 25–34 year olds,” Consumer Edge said in an email to Stocktwits.

The firm noted that the cohort has increasingly gravitated toward brands like Dutch Bros and 7 Brew, drawn by highly customizable, indulgent beverages and stronger social media engagement. “Starbucks’ recent innovation push, including protein-forward offerings like protein foam, signals a clear attempt to win back younger consumers,” Consumer Edge said.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Starbucks, which has over 100,000 watchers on Stocktwits, jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that Starbucks would be a good buy before the investor day on Thursday.

Shares of Starbucks have declined nearly 13% in the last 12 months.

