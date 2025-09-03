Starbucks announced that its protein lattes will be available in a variety of flavors, including sugar-free and unsweetened options, and are designed to support customers who want to add protein to their orders.

Starbucks (SBUX) stock drew attention on Tuesday after the coffee giant announced new plans to capitalize on the growing protein craze among customers.

The company announced that, starting September 29, its coffeehouses in the U.S. and Canada will offer “Protein Cold Foam” alongside a new line of protein lattes made with protein-boosted milk, delivering approximately 15 to 36 grams of protein per grande (16 oz) beverage.

Starbucks said the drink will come in a variety of flavors, including sugar-free and unsweetened options, and is designed to support customers who want to add protein to their order.

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” said Tressie Leiberman, Starbucks' global chief brand officer. “Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”

In the United States, customers have shifted to prioritizing healthier food options such as probiotic sodas and protein drinks. This has prompted several companies, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, and General Mills, to expand their portfolios and offer healthier items that cater to the growing demand from Gen Z.

The coffee chain is undergoing an overhaul under CEO Brian Niccol, who has implemented the “Back to Starbucks” plan, aimed at reviving the heritage coffeehouse culture.

Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Starbucks said tapping into the popularity of cold foam, which grew 23% year-over-year and is used in one out of every seven beverages, customers will be able to order Protein Cold Foam, which adds about 15 grams of protein per grande to any cold beverage.

The company’s Protein Cold Foam will be available in a variety of flavors, including a new banana flavor, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, and plain Protein Cold Foam.

Starbucks announced that its protein-infused beverages will also be available in seasonal flavors, including pumpkin and pecan. Additionally, iced beverages with Protein Cold Foam will be added to its permanent menu, delivering approximately 19–26 grams of protein per grande beverage.

The company’s shares have declined 4% this year and lost nearly 7% of their value in the last 12 months.

