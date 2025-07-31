Verizon said its services will be opening in Staples stores on a rolling basis across select locations mid-July through mid-August, with additional locations expected to launch later in 2025.

Verizon (VZ) announced on Thursday that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Staples, with Verizon kiosks to be set up across 35 Staples stores in key markets this summer.

“Partnering with Staples allows us to meet customers where they are — whether they’re shopping for their business, their family, or themselves,” said Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business.

The partnership is part of Staples’ broader effort to transform its retail footprint into stores that offer more than just products. Customers visiting the selected 35 stores will have access to Verizon’s services and also to Staples’ full suite of tech solutions, the company said.

