According to a note to investors by Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick and Madhur Jha, cited by TheBlock, roughly two-thirds of the current stablecoin supply may already function as savings in emerging-market bank accounts.

Standard Chartered reportedly estimated that up to $1 trillion could move from emerging-market bank deposits into stablecoins over the next three years.

According to a note to investors by Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick and Madhur Jha, cited by TheBlock, they described these tokens as “USD-based bank accounts” for many users in emerging markets.

The firm projected the global stablecoin market could reach $2 trillion by the end of 2028. It estimated that roughly two-thirds of the current stablecoin supply may already function as savings in emerging-market bank accounts.

The overall stablecoin market crossed $300 billion in market capitalization last week.

