Defender Capital, which owns 1.5% of STAAR's common stock, highlighted STAAR's board of directors' rejection of Alcon's previous offer of $58 per share in cash.

Defender Capital, a long-term shareholder of STAAR Surgical Company, on Tuesday expressed opposition to the firm’s proposed acquisition by Alcon Inc.

Defender Capital owns 1.5% of STAAR’s common stock. “The proposed sale of STAAR to Alcon for $28 per share significantly undervalues the company, especially when considering the STAAR board of directors' rejection of Alcon's previous offer for $58 per share in cash only sixteen months ago,” the shareholder said.

Shares of STAAR Surgical Company traded nearly 2% lower on Tuesday.

