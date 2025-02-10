Springworks Stock Soars To Nearly 3-Year High On Buyout Buzz, Retail Sentiment Rockets

Reuters reported that German healthcare and technology group Merck KGaA is in advanced talks to acquire the company.

Springworks Stock Soars To Nearly 3-Year High On Buyout Buzz, Retail Sentiment Rockets
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Springworks Therapeutics shares surged over 36% Monday, reaching levels last seen in mid-April 2022, as buyout speculation drove heavy trading. 

The stock is on track for its best day on record following a Reuters report that German healthcare and technology group Merck KGaA is in advanced talks to acquire the company, according to people familiar with the matter. 

If discussions are successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks, though neither Springworks nor Merck have commented on the report yet.

Springworks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for severe rare diseases and cancer. 

Ogsiveo, the company's first FDA-approved therapy, is used in the U.S. to treat adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment.

SWTX sentiment and message volume Feb 10.png SWTX sentiment and message volume Feb 10 as of 12:10 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Springworks was 'extremely bullish' as message volume spiked, pushing the stock into the list of top trending symbols by late Monday morning. 

Retail traders flooded the platform with congratulatory messages for long-term holders, though some warned that a sharp pullback could occur if official statements refute the buyout rumors.

Last month, Springworks pre-announced fourth-quarter U.S. Ogsiveo sales of $61.5 million, exceeding TD Cowen's $57.0 million estimate and consensus expectations of $59.8 million. The brokerage had suggested that a buyout could be on the horizon.

Springworks stock has risen 16% over the past 12 months. According to Koyfin data, its short interest stood at 18.4% as of the last check.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lyft Stock Drives Higher On Report Of Mobileye-Powered Robotaxi Rollout In Dallas By 2026: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Lyft Stock Drives Higher On Report Of Mobileye-Powered Robotaxi Rollout In Dallas By 2026: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Barrick Mines A Rally On Trump Tariff Threats As Gold Fever Strikes Again

Barrick Mines A Rally On Trump Tariff Threats As Gold Fever Strikes Again

Mobileye Stock Poised for Best Day Ever: Retail Cheers As BofA Upgrade Adds Spark To Lyft Robotaxi Deal Buzz

Mobileye Stock Poised for Best Day Ever: Retail Cheers As BofA Upgrade Adds Spark To Lyft Robotaxi Deal Buzz

AmEx Stock Falls After CFO Reportedly Says Wall Street’s Q1 Expectations Are Too High: Retail Stays Bullish

AmEx Stock Falls After CFO Reportedly Says Wall Street’s Q1 Expectations Are Too High: Retail Stays Bullish

Energy Transfer Stock Rises After Natgas Supply Agreement With Data Center Developer: Retail’s Bullish

Energy Transfer Stock Rises After Natgas Supply Agreement With Data Center Developer: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Lyft Stock Drives Higher On Report Of Mobileye-Powered Robotaxi Rollout In Dallas By 2026: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Lyft Stock Drives Higher On Report Of Mobileye-Powered Robotaxi Rollout In Dallas By 2026: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Barrick Mines A Rally On Trump Tariff Threats As Gold Fever Strikes Again

Barrick Mines A Rally On Trump Tariff Threats As Gold Fever Strikes Again

Mobileye Stock Poised for Best Day Ever: Retail Cheers As BofA Upgrade Adds Spark To Lyft Robotaxi Deal Buzz

Mobileye Stock Poised for Best Day Ever: Retail Cheers As BofA Upgrade Adds Spark To Lyft Robotaxi Deal Buzz

AmEx Stock Falls After CFO Reportedly Says Wall Street’s Q1 Expectations Are Too High: Retail Stays Bullish

AmEx Stock Falls After CFO Reportedly Says Wall Street’s Q1 Expectations Are Too High: Retail Stays Bullish

Energy Transfer Stock Rises After Natgas Supply Agreement With Data Center Developer: Retail’s Bullish

Energy Transfer Stock Rises After Natgas Supply Agreement With Data Center Developer: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon