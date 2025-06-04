synopsis
Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) reported quarterly results that surpassed Wall Street Expectations on Tuesday, lifting retail investors’ sentiment toward the stock.
Net sales rose to $249.1 million for the first quarter ended on May 3, from $244.2 million last year. Adjusted loss narrowed to $0.41 per share from $0.47 last year.
Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $238.2 million and a per-share loss of $0.47.
The company posted a 2% rise in same-store sales—its first growth in nearly four years.
Sportsman’s Warehouse also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook, projecting net sales growth between -1% and 3.5%.
The company is a U.S. retailer specializing in outdoor sporting goods. It is known for products related to hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and outdoor apparel.
Shares of the company, however, dropped 9% post the results announcement in extended trading. Before that, the stock gained 13.2% in the regular session.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment climbed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day.
A bullish user said the company "continue(s) to leverage their two most important categories in shooting sports and fishing and are gaining market share."
Sportsman's Warehouse shares are down 13.1% this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<