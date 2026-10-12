Investors focused on spectrum expansion, upcoming earnings, strong AI data center revenue, workforce cuts and acquisition talks.

SpaceX plans to buy wireless spectrum to improve Starlink Mobile coverage indoors and in areas with weak signals.

TSMC’s September revenue rose 54.6% year-on-year to NT$511.86 billion.

Amazon stock rose 4.3% for the week as the company cut fewer than 1,000 jobs across the U.S., India and U.K.

Corporate deals, earnings reports and analyst updates drove stock market activity last week. Investor interest was drawn to SpaceX’s (SPCX) spectrum deal, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSM) upcoming earnings, and Applied Digital’s (APLD) better-than-expected revenue. Amazon (AMZN) gained amid reports of job cuts and a possible $7 billion AI startup deal, while Tesla (TSLA) rose on stronger China sales.

SpaceX’s Spectrum Deal Could Boost Starlink Mobile Coverage

SpaceX said last week it plans to acquire wireless spectrum from Grain Management that could improve Starlink Mobile’s phone coverage, especially indoors and in areas with weak cellular signals. CEO Elon Musk called the purchase “the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle”. The deal covers up to 14 MHz of spectrum in the 800 MHz band.

The new low-frequency signals can pass through walls and provide phone coverage inside buildings. They will work with Starlink’s existing spectrum, which can handle more data. After getting regulatory approval, SpaceX plans to combine its satellite network with ground-based systems to offer mobile service. JPMorgan said the new spectrum could improve indoor coverage and kept its ‘Overweight’ rating on SpaceX (SPCX).

The firm said SpaceX may need to build its own network using cell towers to match the service offered by traditional wireless carriers, unless it partners with a mobile virtual network operator. JPMorgan believes the deal makes Starlink Mobile’s long-term growth potential more realistic and suggests SpaceX’s plans go beyond connecting phones.

SpaceX stock gained 2.2% over the week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment shifted from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

Citi Raises TSMC Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported September 2026 revenue of about NT$511.86 billion ($16.04 billion), down 0.6% from August but up 54.6% year-on-year. TSMC stock fell 4% over the week.

Citi analyst Laura Chen raised TSMC’s price target to NT$4,000 from NT$3,800 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, flagging the stock as a potential positive catalyst over the next 90 days. The firm expects TSMC to beat its guidance when it reports third-quarter (Q3) results on Oct. 15. Retail sentiment around the stock slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla and SpaceX have discussed their Terafab AI chip project with TSMC. He said TSMC could potentially help, but no agreement has been announced and later clarified that TSMC might lease part of the facility but would not take control of the project.

Applied Digital Beats Revenue Expectations

Applied Digital reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $341.9 million, a 322% jump from last year, as its AI data center business generated more income. Revenue beat analysts’ expectations of $124.57 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, versus an expected loss of $0.28 per share.

The company’s high-performance computing hosting business generated $262.6 million, including income from preparing facilities for tenants and rental payments. Its data center hosting business, which serves crypto mining customers, brought in another $37.8 million. However, Applied Digital stock fell 6.7% this week, with retail sentiment remaining ‘extremely bullish’.

Amazon Reduces Staffing Across Multiple Teams

Amazon stock climbed 4.3% over the week and has eliminated fewer than 1,000 jobs across operations in the U.S., India and the U.K. The reported reductions affect several business areas, including retail, customer service and engineering.

According to a Reuters report, Amazon is also changing leadership in its Alexa division after launching new tablets featuring the voice assistant, as the tech giant has struggled to make Alexa profitable since its 2014 launch. Additionally, Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy AI startup Decart in a deal valued at around $7 billion.

Tesla Shows Diverging Sales Trends

Tesla sold 95,366 China-manufactured vehicles in September, extending its year-on-year sales growth streak to 11 months despite a decline in global third-quarter deliveries. Separately, the automaker has started replacing its “Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” label with “Tesla Assisted Driving” on European websites following criticism from German officials over the original name's potential to mislead drivers.

Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating and $550 price target on Tesla. The firm expects growth from its self-driving software, Cybercab robotaxis, Optimus robots, energy business and potential SpaceX opportunities. Tesla stock gained 3.2% over the week, but retail sentiment fell to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’.

So far this year, SPCX, TSM and AMZN stocks gained between 1% and 49%, while APLD and TSLA stocks are down 3% and 14%, respectively.

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