BCRX stock climbed past its key resistance at $10.32 to hit a record high earlier in the session, before paring most of the gains.

BCRX shares had hit the resistance in March but have since failed to test that level until Thursday.

Earlier this month, BioCryst said its lead therapy significantly reduced hereditary angioedema attacks in children aged 2 to under 12 years.

The company expects Orladeyo revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million for full-year 2026.

Shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) gained for a sixth straight session on Thursday, and are on track to post their best week in more than three months, as investors looked for confirmation that the rally could break above a key resistance zone.

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BCRX stock has been on a strong run lately, trading in the green in nine of the past 10 sessions, and adding more than 33% to its value.

The stock had climbed to its 52-week high earlier in the session before paring some of the gains.

Retail’s Take On BCRX’s Share Price

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while message volumes jumped 360% over a 24-hour period. BCRX was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

As the stock traded in a crucial resistance zone, investors debated whether it could keep climbing.

Source: TradingView<

One user expects the stock to climb to $20.

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BCRX shares have found resistance at $10.32, having climbed to that level in March.

However, another user expects the stock to close out around the $9.85 to $9.90 range.

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Orladeyo Continues To Show Promise

Earlier this month, BioCryst reported updated 48-week data that showed its once-daily therapy called Orladeyo significantly reduced hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in children aged 2 to under 12 years. HAE is a rare genetic condition that causes episodes of swelling in different parts of a child’s body, including the face, hands, and feet.

Attacks requiring professional medical care dropped sharply, from 22 during the standard-of-care period to just three in the first 12 weeks of treatment, eventually falling to zero during weeks 37 to 48.

BioCryst expects Orladeyo revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million for full-year 2026, comprising 97.7% to 98.4% of the total revenue. The company is also advancing a potential treatment for Netherton syndrome, another rare genetic condition, with Phase 1 data expected by the end of the year.

The stock has gained around 35% so far this year.

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