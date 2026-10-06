Wells Fargo said SpaceX is shifting engineers toward orbital AI infrastructure ahead of a demo launch targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

SpaceX shares surged nearly 8% to $171.09 on Monday, their highest since mid-June, returning Elon Musk to trillionaire status.

Shares gained nearly 1% after-hours on reports that SpaceX proposed a Florida natural gas pipeline to fuel Starship launches.

ARK estimated Flight 14’s Starlink deployment could support nearly $560 million in annualized revenue.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) hit their highest level since mid-June on Monday, returning CEO Elon Musk to trillionaire status as its first orbital Starship flight and growing AI ambitions put the company’s long-term growth potential in the spotlight.

SPCX stock jumped nearly 8% to $171.09, lifting Musk’s fortune to about $1.04 trillion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, which includes his SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) holdings. Shares also gained nearly 1% in after-hours trading after SpaceX proposed a 32.4-mile natural gas pipeline in Florida’s Brevard County to supply fuel for Starship launches from Cape Canaveral.

Sequoia Partner Sees SpaceX’s Investor Awakening

“We are seeing the very beginning of investors starting to understand SpaceX,” Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire said on X. He was responding to Mach33 founder and CEO Aaron Burnett, who urged investors to study SpaceX while others were still catching up. Burnett’s post discussed Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’ observation that few clients appeared to own the stock.

In an excerpt shared by Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt, Jonas recalled asking 40 clients whether anyone owned SPCX shares. “Not a single hand went up,” he said.

Jonas argued that assessing SpaceX solely through telecommunications, aerospace and defense, or AI misses the connections between its businesses. “Valuing SPCX is more of an ‘and’ problem than an ‘or’ problem,” he said. “The unusual dimensionality that makes it challenging to value the stock, in and of itself, gives the stock its value.”

Burnett questioned why the “loudest” voices on asset pricing often had done the “least work” to understand underlying value, while acknowledging a place for both valuation shortcuts and technical research. “SpaceX is among the most difficult technology suites in the world to ‘intuit’ and getting more complex not less,” he said. “The complexity is equally a challenge and opportunity, depends on your perspective.”

Wells Fargo said SpaceX is redeploying engineers from its launch and connectivity divisions to orbital data center work, prioritizing AI satellites ahead of a demonstration launch targeted for the second quarter of 2027. Scaled deployment would follow once Starship supports a faster launch cadence.

Last week highlighted the breadth of its operations: SpaceX launched a NASA crew to the International Space Station, sent Google AI chips into orbit on a separate flight and deployed next-generation Starlink satellites aboard Starship.

Musk also said SpaceXAI would become SpaceXSI, embracing U.S. President Donald Trump’s superintelligence branding.

ARK Eyes Starship’s Revenue And Reusability Upside

ARK Investment Management analysts Tasha Keeney and Daniel Maguire said Starship is “reshaping the industry once again,” estimating that Flight 14’s 26 Starlink V3 satellites could support nearly $560 million in annualized revenue.

The estimate applies SpaceX’s reported second-quarter revenue run-rate to the added downlink capacity. A fully loaded Starship could deliver about 20 times the bandwidth of a Falcon 9 launch carrying V2 Minis, ARK said.

The bigger opportunity rests on full reusability, which ARK estimates could cut launch costs to $100 per kilogram or less at scale and make orbital data centers economically feasible. Frontier-model AI could represent more than 90% of SpaceX’s stated $28.5 trillion addressable market, the firm said.

“A successful upper-stage catch would put full reusability—and a new era of launch economics—within reach,” ARK said.

Morgan Stanley said that a potential catch could be “the biggest positive catalyst since the IPO.” Meanwhile, Wells Fargo offered a later timeline, calling a booster catch a reasonable target but a ship catch “likely a late ’27 / early ’28 story.” Morgan Stanley’s $300 target implies about 75% upside from Monday’s close. Wells Fargo rates shares ‘overweight’ with a $212 target, implying about 24% upside.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 1,098% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of October 5 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX $300 bull target my Morgan Stanley. Will probably get there in the next 2 years. Will be a bumpy ride. I can’t wrap my mind around a company that would be worth more than Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon combined haha. If it ever reaches $1000 a share. It would be the worlds richest company. Hard to even fathom that”

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Another bullish user said, “$SPCX It's not too late to hop on the boat. This is one of those once-in-a-generation opportunity, kinda like Tesla in the early days.”

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SPCX stock has risen 6% year-to-date.

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